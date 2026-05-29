Vietnam approves sweeping plan to turn VNeID into national digital ‘super app’

Vietnam has signed off on an expansive plan to turn its VNeID digital identity app into a national “super app.” The plans set out a roadmap that stretches from 2026 to 2045 and places the platform at the center of the country’s digital government ambitions.

The decision was approved by Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung and places VNeID as the future backbone for public services, digital transactions and data‑sharing, reports Vietnam.vn. The plans fall under the country’s Project 06.

The government wants VNeID to evolve into a secure, scalable platform that supports administrative procedures, online public services and a wide range of digital utilities. It should also act as a trusted channel for verifying and exchanging information between national and specialized databases.

Officials describe it as a key driver of Vietnam’s broader digital government, digital economy and digital society goals. The plan sets out a series of milestones. By 2028, the government aims to bring all beneficiaries of social support and welfare programs onto VNeID. It will have completed a unified legal and policy framework for the platform, and finished upgrading its technical architecture. Half of all essential digital utilities are expected to be available on the app by then.

Authorities also intend to issue electronic identity accounts to all eligible citizens, foreigners, agencies and organizations; link payment accounts or e‑wallets for all social‑security recipients; integrate all legally recognized documents; verify every mobile subscriber; and begin using artificial intelligence to improve the user experience. Digital signature certificates are expected to be issued to 80 percent of eligible citizens.

By 2030, the government expects VNeID to function as a fully built‑out digital ecosystem. Seventy percent of users should be making cashless payments and paying essential bills through the app, and the same proportion of services and utilities should be enhanced with AI.

All citizens are expected to hold a Level 2 VNeID account with integrated payment options, and digital services from ministries, localities and enterprises should be fully incorporated. Officials also want 70 percent of users to access the platform regularly. Vietnam is also targeting 2035 for fully digital citizen-government interactions.

The long‑term vision extends to 2045, when all utilities and services on VNeID are expected to be powered by artificial intelligence. The government plans to continue expanding the app’s digital utilities ecosystem and upgrading its infrastructure to ensure stable and secure nationwide operation. By that point, all users should have experienced cashless payments and essential bill payments on the platform, and 90 percent of them should be regular users.

How the government is going about this

Vietnam’s plan to turn VNeID into a national super app comes with a sweeping set of legal, technical and operational mandates that will reshape how the platform is governed and expanded through 2030.

The Ministry of Public Security will work with the justice, science and technology ministries and other agencies to lead a full overhaul of the legal framework governing electronic identification, digital transactions, data‑sharing, cashless payments and personal data protection.

This includes drafting a new Law on Electronic Identification and Authentication and a government resolution on “digital citizens,” which will define the legal status, technical standards and responsibilities tied to using VNeID in administrative, civil and commercial transactions.

Between 2026 and 2027, ministries must standardize operating procedures, coordination rules and monitoring mechanisms for how state agencies and businesses use VNeID. From 2026 to 2030, the Ministry of Public Security will also redesign the platform’s architecture and expand its digital services ecosystem, encouraging public‑private partnerships to accelerate integration while ensuring compliance with cybersecurity and data protection requirements.

A major technical upgrade is planned. Authorities will expand computing capacity, base‑station infrastructure and processing power to handle rising user numbers and transaction volumes. VNeID will shift to a multi–data center model anchored in the National Population Data Center, with built‑in redundancy, disaster recovery capabilities and regular drills to test failover systems.

The Ministry of Public Security will implement multi‑layered protections, strengthen monitoring systems, and update incident‑response plans while tightening physical security around data centers. It will also run nationwide digital security awareness campaigns.

The government will train officials and support staff at all levels, expand technical support channels for citizens and businesses, and focus on helping vulnerable groups and people with limited digital skills access VNeID services.

The ministry will conduct regular inspections, evaluations and progress reviews, adjusting the program as needed and recognizing agencies and individuals that deliver strong results.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital government | digital ID | Project 06 | super app | Vietnam | VNeID