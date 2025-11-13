Growing adoption for Belgium’s MyGov digital ID app

There’s growing adoption of Belgium’s MyGov.be digital ID which was launched in May last year as an alternative ID authentication platform to streamline access to digital government services by citizens.

The mobile application was unveiled by the government to complement the existing Itsme digital ID app and also strengthen the government’s control and digital sovereignty, according to The Brussels Times.

MyGov had been in the works for about three years. Unlike the privately-owned Itsme app, the digital ID platform was developed by the state.

A former Secretary of State for Digitalization and current lawmaker, Mathieu Michel, is quoted as saying that the state found it not good enough to be dependent on a private operator for digital ID authentication services involving individuals and the state.

According to the official, MyGov adds up to “complete the existing authentication ecosystem,” and that it would serve as a fallback service if Itsme were to cease operations in Belgium.

The service doesn’t require the collection of new biometric data, underscored, adding that it rather relies on existing government data sources for identity verification and authentication and also doesn’t pose any new risks of personal data breaches.

To use the MyGov app, citizens need to download it from the App Store or Google play and then register using their national digital ID, a card reader or their Itsme details. From then, they are allowed to access services such as health, taxation or pensions by scanning a QR code and logging in with a PIN.

With the MyGov digital ID, citizens can also hold their digital credentials such as birth certificates, academic certificates, passports and other digital IDs.

Belgium wants to add traction to its digital transformation and is encouraging citizens to begin applying for the digital versions of their national ID cards from next year. Having it will not be compulsory, but it shall be vital in facilitating travel within the Schengen zone.

