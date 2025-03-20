Bahrain adds digital ID, birth certificate services to MyGov app

Bahrain is now offering a range of public services through its MyGov application.

MyGov was launched by General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Ministerial Committee for Information and Communication Technology.

The MyGov application is among three strategic projects of the country’s Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA) with the aim of strengthening digital transformation and improving service accessibility.

Among the most-likely to be used by citizens include passport issuance and renewal requests, through the NPRA services available via MyGov; residency applications and renewals, and the issuance of travel permits. The MyGov application also includes General Directorate of Traffic services, allowing users to renew driving licenses, pay traffic fines, and renew vehicle registrations.

In addition, iGA has provided ID card and Birth Certificate eServices through MyGov, meaning users can have ID cards issued, renewed and replaced (for lost and damaged IDs), and track ID card application status, all through the app. The app will also allow users to view their birth certificates, the ID cards of their children, as well as ID cards for domestic workers.

Bahrain Post is also offering services within the MyGov app. This includes the renewal of private P.O. box subscriptions and the tracking of postal shipments using the upgraded eKey (2.0). This allows customers to track their parcels easily and securely using face biometric authentication.

In this initial phase, MyGov will offer several public security services. These include filing reports with police stations, the General Directorate of Anti-Corruption and Economic and Electronic Security, and the Investigation and Follow-Up Department at the Nationality, Passports, and Residence Affairs (NPRA). MyGov also enables users to report online child abuse cases. The Bahrain News Agency reports that these services are accessible through a “streamlined process” within the application. MyGov also allows for requesting and verifying the validity of Good Conduct Certificates, issued through the Criminal Information Directorate at the General Directorate of Crime Detection and Forensic Evidence.

Users can download the MyGov application from the eGovernment Apps Store (bahrain.bh/apps). The platform offers a secure unified login for various government services via the enhanced eKey 2.0 system, which features face biometric authentication, and is a collaboration between the iGA and Beyon Connect. Bahrain telecommunications provider Batelco confirmed its early adoption of eKey 2.0 last week.

Bahrain recently incorporated Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) technology into its national ID card, making it a document capable of facilitating seamless travel for citizens.

