Bahrain adds digital travel credential features to national ID card

The Kingdom of Bahrain has incorporated Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) technology into its national ID card, making it a document capable of facilitating seamless travels for citizens.

The upgraded ID card, embedded with a “travel application-ready chip”, was showcased recently during a press conference held by the Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA), according to News of Bahrain.

This move makes the Kingdom the first country in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to attain that feat.

Authorities say the next generation smart national ID card, provided by Thales, has been designed with high security and digital travel credential features to make the travel experience easier for the country’s citizens.

Aligned with the standards for secure travel documentation of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the new Bahraini national ID will be useful for cross-border identification by nations accepting digital travel credentials.

Other important features included in the card are biometrics, increased storage capacity and security.

The government has told citizens to continue using their current cards until they are expired before they can obtain the new one.

The upgraded Bahrain smart ID card has been introduced as part of some important initiatives of the Ministry of Interior to advance the country’s digital innovation and transformation journey.

At the close of February, Interior Minister, General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, inaugurated three important digital innovation projects intended to facilitate the delivery of secure government services. These included a new digital government service center, a digital laboratory to encourage creativity and innovation and the adoption of technologies such as AI, and the inspection of works on the new national ID card service center.

Al Khalifa has described the new initiatives as a reflection of the country’s unwavering desire not only to facilitate life for citizens, but to become a major regional player in digital transformation matters.

Speaking on the retouched national ID card, the minister directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs to work to integrate their services and engage with other countries for the adoption of the ID card as an acceptable travel document, Bahrain News Agency indicates.

He noted that these government innovations are in line with the country’s 2023-2026 national digital transformation strategy which seeks to modernize the country and make digital a cornerstone of government and even private sector transactions.

In a referenced interview to Daily Tribune, iGA Chief Executive Officer, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed, is quoted as explaining that the card’s design reflects aspects of the country’s rich cultural heritage and centuries old history. It is damage-resistant and built with high security features, he says.

Last month, Bahrain announced the launch of ekey 2.0 as part of its ongoing digital transformation drive. This is the enhanced version of a single sign-on authentication platform that facilitates secure access to digital public services.

