FB pixel

Kazakhstan refreshes national ID cards amid digital government push

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Kazakhstan refreshes national ID cards amid digital government push
 

In recent years, Kazakhstan has emerged as a digital leader on the international stage, quietly rising to 28th on the bi-annual UN E-Government Development Index 2022. More than 1,000 government services have been digitized as Kazakhstan builds up its digital public infrastructure, Global Government Forum reports.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has set a goal this year of doubling IT exports from US$500 million to $1 billion by 2026. In March, the country’s capital Astana hosted a GovStack regional conference co-organized by the UN International Telecommunications Union (ITU).

The Central Asian country plans to organize technical standards workshops alongside the ITU and support other countries in implementing GovStack specifications. That support includes the development of open-source software as digital public goods.

Kazakhstan has also launched a digital identity project called the eGov Mobile application which offers access to public services and contains 33 documents, including the national ID card, driving license, vaccination certificate and more. Users can log in using a PIN code or the native biometrics of their device.

The country has also announced it will update the design of its national ID cards, which include electronic chips for digital identification, from June 1st.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Plan for U.S. federal privacy law creeps toward realization but faces hurdles

As U.S. Congress considers the proposed American Privacy Rights Act (APRA), which would enshrine online privacy rights for all citizens,…

 

Consult Hyperion whitepaper examines deepfake threat to identity verification

In the landscape of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, recent advancements are shaking up traditional methods of identity document…

 

Uniken introduces palm vein biometrics to REL-ID platform for banking security

Uniken has unveiled the integration of palm vein authentication into its REL-ID platform, offering an advanced biometric security solution for…

 

Clearview AI facial recognition gets green light for use by Dallas police

Police in Dallas, Texas are getting AI-driven facial recognition technology. Local ABC affiliate WFAA reports that city council has approved…

 

Discrimination concerns arise as NZ police expand biometric data use

Incorporating biometric data into policing raises concerns of bias and discrimination, particularly against Māori and Pasifika populations, a Māori technology…

 

Nations and companies line up defenses against AI deepfake fraud

Regulatory alarms are sounding on new risks presented by deepfake technology and the concurrent spike in AI-driven fraud. New security…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events