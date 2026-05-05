Facephi graduates from startup phase with positive 2025 net, EBITDA surge
Revenue from Facephi’s core biometrics and its newer digital identity and fraud prevention portfolio grew by 24.6 percent in 2025, reaching 36 million euros (roughly US$42.1 million).
The big wins for the company, however, were seen in EBITDA and net income. What CEO Javier Mira describes as “decelerating investment and headcount” contributed to a normalized EBITDA of €10.5 million ($12.3 million), up more than 917 percent, and net income of €0.4 million ($0.5 million), compared to a net loss of €8.9 million ($10.4 million) in 2024.
The results mark a strategic and financial “turning point,” according to Mira, “from a primarily biometric vendor into a leading AI-driven digital identity and fraud-prevention platform, integrating identity verification, fraud prevention, and compliance into a single end-to-end solution.”
“We clearly moved beyond our start-up phase and entered a path of solid, sustainable growth, underpinned by profitability and improving cash flow generation,” Mira adds.
Article Topics
biometrics | digital identity | FacePhi | financial results | stocks
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