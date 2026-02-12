Precise Biometrics caps challenging 2025, looks ahead to 2026 with optimism

Precise Biometrics finished Q4 2025 with net sales totaling 17 million Swedish kroner (US$1.9 million), down 3 million from Q3. EBITDA totaled SEK -1.9 million. Earnings for the period totaled SEK -6.3. The company attributes the drop from 2024 to a major mobile customer that rescheduled its planned Q4 production to 2026.

For the full-year period from January to December 2025, net sales totaled SEK 77.8 million (US$8.7 million), marking a shortfall over the previous year’s total of SEK 86.9 million. EBITDA totaled SEK 0.2 million.

CEO Joakim Nydemark calls 2025 “a challenging year, marked by geopolitical uncertainty, currency headwinds, and delayed customer investments. Despite this, we delivered positive EBITDA and positive operating cash flow for the full year, confirming the strength of our offering and business model.”

