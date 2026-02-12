FB pixel

Precise Biometrics caps challenging 2025, looks ahead to 2026 with optimism

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
Precise Biometrics caps challenging 2025, looks ahead to 2026 with optimism
 

Precise Biometrics finished Q4 2025 with net sales totaling 17 million Swedish kroner (US$1.9 million), down 3 million from Q3. EBITDA totaled SEK -1.9 million. Earnings for the period totaled SEK -6.3. The company attributes the drop from 2024 to a major mobile customer that rescheduled its planned Q4 production to 2026.

For the full-year period from January to December 2025, net sales totaled SEK 77.8 million (US$8.7 million), marking a shortfall over the previous year’s total of SEK 86.9 million. EBITDA totaled SEK 0.2 million.

CEO Joakim Nydemark calls 2025 “a challenging year, marked by geopolitical uncertainty, currency headwinds, and delayed customer investments. Despite this, we delivered positive EBITDA and positive operating cash flow for the full year, confirming the strength of our offering and business model.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Emerging biometrics and PAD concerns, VCs front and center as MOSIP evolves

Biometrics and innovations in digital identity technology, most notably verifiable credentials, have taken the spotlight in many sessions of MOSIP…

 

Romance scams empty the bank account – and rip out the heart

It’s almost Valentine’s Day. For the lucky ones, that means Cupid is afoot. But in the age of generative AI,…

 

iProov becomes first vendor to achieve Ingenium Level 4, CEN/TS 18099 Level High

An announcement from iProov says its Dynamic Liveness technology is the “first and only solution to successfully achieve an Ingenium…

 

CBP embeds Clearview AI into tactical targeting operations

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is formally integrating Clearview AI’s facial recognition platform into its intelligence and targeting operations,…

 

NADRA launches unified platform to standardize ID verification services

The National Database and Registration Authority of Pakistan (NADRA) has formally launched Nishan Pakistan (NP), “a unified digital platform designed…

 

UK police begins live facial recognition trials at railway stations

The UK police have kicked off a six-month pilot using live facial recognition (LFR) surveillance to monitor train stations. The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events