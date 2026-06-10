UK government courts digital ID industry after months of friction

The UK government established an independent advisory panel on Wednesday to provide independent support for, insight into and oversight of the incoming digital ID as it is developed, and is planning a regular engagement process with the Digital Verification Service (DVS) and financial services sectors through close partnerships with trade organizations.

David Crack, chair of the Association of Digital Verification Professionals (ADVP), welcomed the latter move as a reset of relations between the government and DVS providers.

The advisory group will meet quarterly throughout the government’s digital ID program, according to the announcement. It is led by Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones.

“This new programme of engagement will ensure we benefit from the expertise and experience of experts as we build a system that is secure, useful and for everyone – and that supports public services that are there for you when you need them most,” says Jones in the government announcement.

The six initial appointees to the new advisory group are: John Fallon, who was formerly CEO of education publishing company Pearson and is now a member of the Lead Cabinet Office Non-Executive Board; social enterprise Stemettes Co-founder and CEO Anne-Marie Imafidon; cybersecurity expert and Columbia Business School Faculty Member David Rogers; Crowell & Moring Partner Emma Wright, who is also director and co-founder of the Interparliamentary Forum on Emerging Technologies; Mumsnet and Gransnet Founder and EC Justine Roberts; and Victor Dominello, former Minister for Digital Government of New South Wales, Australia and co-founder and CEO of the Future Government Institute.

While with the NSW government, Dominello led the launch of state-issued digital IDs, and he has played a key role in the development of Australia’s national ID scheme.

DVS and financial sector engagement

The industry body engagements are expected to launch later this month, and are intended “to ensure lessons and insights from these sectors can inform the Digital ID programme as it develops,” the Cabinet Office and Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DIST) say.

A huge rift has opened between the UK’s government and its private-sector digital ID providers, which has been repeatedly threatened with a reduced role. The recent Home Affairs Select Committee report blamed the government for creating the situation.

Crack told Biometric Update in an email he is hopeful for “a new beginning between the UK DVS industry and government.”

“We stand ready to work constructively with Government, policymakers, regulators and industry partners to support the continued implementation of the Trust Framework and the successful development of the Government’s Digital ID programme,” says Crack in a statement.

“As the programme develops, it will be important that engagement is broad, meaningful and ongoing, drawing on the practical experience of organizations already delivering trusted digital identity services at scale. By working together, Government and industry can help ensure the UK develops a digital identity ecosystem that is secure, inclusive, interoperable and trusted by citizens.”

“To support a thriving Digital ID ecosystem, it is essential that the expertise and insight from the private sector is at the heart of the Digital ID program,” says techUK CEO Julian David in the government announcement. “We welcome the Government’s commitment to regular structured engagement with the UK’s thriving DVS sector through the establishment of a technical working group.”

“We are proud to be hosting a discussion with Minister James Frith later this month which will look to identify the technical details required to ensure an interoperable, secure and seamlessly integrated system,” David adds.

DVS Trust Framework 1.0 now final

The completed 1.0 version of the UK’s digital verification services trust framework was published by OfDIA and DSIT on Tuesday. Initial “final” versions of the supporting documents and supplementary codes for digital identity checks to confirm individuals’ right to work, right to rent, and meet Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) requirements are also now available.

Little has changed since the March preview of the framework, with one exception. The pre-release’s stipulation that providers certified for the orchestration service provider (OSP) and component service provider (CSP) roles could not be certified for other roles. This has been changed to allow certified OSPs to also be certified for other roles, though CSPs are still limited to the single role.

Publication of the 1.0 version allows certified DVS providers to use the UK CertifID trust mark.

A blog post announcing the release says that a new version of the trust framework is expected next year.

Article Topics

ADVP | Department for Science Innovation and Technology (DSIT) | digital government | digital ID | DVS Trust Framework | trust framework | UK digital ID