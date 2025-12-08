Accenture advises prioritizing UX to build trust in digital public service delivery

Public sector budget constraints and changing expectations combine to put enormous pressure on agencies to digitalize and improve government service delivery. A new report from Accenture highlights the challenges governments face, but also provides clear guidance how digital identity can support positive outcomes in service delivery transformation.

The company surveyed thousands of consumers and public sector employees from all around the world for the 17-page report “Reimagining Public Services in the Age of AI.”

More than three-quarters of public service workers say the tools they use have changed, and their agencies have expanded the digital channels the public can use to access services. Further improvement is needed, however, as shown by nearly half of people saying the find it difficult to navigate government websites or digital platforms. More than 4 in 10 still prefer in-person services, and just as many are distrustful of digital technologies and their privacy and security impact.

Single sign-on (SSO) and simplified logins more generally are popular, with 41 percent ranking it among their top three digital government priorities, Accenture found.

Identity verification takes 63 percent of government employees more than five minutes per case, a clear case for improved efficiency through digital ID.

People are ready for next-generation authentication methods, according to the survey. Well over half (55 percent) say they are comfortable using a mobile driver’s license (mDL) or another form of digital ID held in a digital wallet on their smartphone.

The public sector organizations that are finding success in digital transformation are doing so by prioritizing user experience in way that foster trust, according to the report.

The UN’s 2024 E-Government Survey showed major gains in making public services accessible through digital channels in many countries around the world, though it also showed more work to do meet global goals for 2030.

Article Topics

Accenture | digital government | digital identity | digital trust | government services | user experience