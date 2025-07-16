Kazakhstan sees dramatic growth in digital government use

Kazakhstan is building out a tech ecosystem and digital government ranks among its priorities.

In the first half of 2025, Kazakhstan’s drive to digitize public services accelerated, with citizens accessing more than 26 million services through the national e-government portal and mobile app.

Of these transactions about 45 percent, or 12 million, were conducted via the eGov mobile app, showing a significant shift toward mobile-first interactions. The eGov.kz portal now has over 14.8 million registered users, with 270,000 new accounts added this year.

More than 90 percent of government services are available online, enabling Kazakhstani citizens to obtain certificates, licenses, and business registrations without visiting government offices.

The eGov mobile user base has swelled by 1.1 million since January, reaching 11 million registrations. The app records an average of 5.8 million active users each month, and its Digital Documents section has been accessed over 41 million times.

Users can choose from 38 types of digital documents, including ID cards, driving licenses, and student IDs, all available on their smartphones.

Beyond standard offerings, new digital tools are gaining traction, such as Nomad Guard’s data leakage checks, issuance of the 073/u medical certificate, automated “Notify the Car Owner” alerts for road hazards, and the “Law and Order” service for real-time police complaints ranging from traffic accidents to domestic incidents.

Complementing online services, Kazakhstan approved a National AI Development Concept through 2029 and is drafting an AI law. This month it unveiled Central Asia’s most powerful supercomputer in a Tier III–certified data center under the Ministry of Digital Development.

This AI supercluster will support universities, startups, and businesses, driving research and innovation. Nationwide broadband expansion aims to deliver near-universal high-speed access, while biometric verification and push notifications are being integrated into the mobile app.

Almost all of Kazakhstan’s second-tier banks and dozens of financial organizations use biometric authentication. The full launch of the national biometric authentication system is expected to expand the use of biometrics to even more sectors.

According to the 2024 UN E-Government Development Index, Kazakhstan rose four places to 24th globally, ahead of China, Canada, India and France, and now tops digital governance among CIS nations.

