Malaysia eyes completion of digital govt ecosystem early next year

The Malaysian government is sticking to its plans of having all government services integrated with the MyDigital ID from the first quarter of next year. The announcement was made recently by the Minister of Digital, Gobind Singh Deo, while speaking at a recent digital economy event.

This is part of broader plans by the government to facilitate access to a wide range of services for citizens with the MyDigital ID which now has more than one million users, less than one year after its launch.

The system will have a single sign-on feature which means that users can access the digital government platform from a single account to have access to a diversity of public services, according to Malay Mail.

“Moving forward, we hope that all services provided by ministries can be combined under one platform through a single sign-on,” Deo said as quoted, adding that measures are being considered by the government to boost confidence in the use of the MyDigital ID.

Already, the digital ID has been integrated with a number of government services including the MyGov portal and the Human Resources Management Information System (HRMIS).

Deo, meanwhile, also used his address at the digital economy event to underline the role of artificial intelligence and other new technologies in Malaysia’s digital transformation efforts and why small and medium-sized enterprises must not be left behind.

He said these technologies hold great promise for leveraging the small business sector in the country which accounts for a significant part of the economy, Bernama reports.

“We can incentivize companies to digitize, encouraging them to consider automating aspects of their operations to boost productivity. Engagement and awareness are also crucial. People need to understand that the traditional methods may not yield the same benefits as modern approaches,” said Deo.

“Companies that embrace new technology will find themselves better positioned, compared to those that do not.”

Malaysia has been making strides to advance digital transformation and its digital economy through the improvement of regulatory frameworks and huge investments. The government approved almost nearly $40 billion for digital transformation investment projects between 2021 and 2024.

About 21 of the country’s 25 digital transformation projects are expected to be completed in 2025, according to OpenGov.

