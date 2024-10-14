Malaysia’s MyDigital ID hits 1M users as digital transformation gains momentum

The Malaysian government’s digital verification platform, MyDigital ID, has now registered over one million users, another milestone recorded in the country’s digital transformation efforts, after celebrating half a million registrations in July this year. CEO Mohd Mirza Mohamed Noor hails the milestone as a testament to Malaysia’s readiness for digital innovation and expresses gratitude to users for their trust in the system, Bernama reports.

The increase in registrations followed an announcement that MyDigital ID would be required to access the MyJPJ app, which stores digital driving licenses and road tax information. The announcement likely prompted a rush of Malaysians to sign up for the platform, overwhelming the system and causing technical difficulties in the registration process. As a result, Transport Minister Anthony Loke reversed the decision to make MyDigital ID mandatory for accessing the app. While the latest MyJPJ update allows users to log in using MyDigital ID, it is now an optional feature rather than a requirement.

Despite surpassing one million users, MyDigital ID is still far from the government’s target of 10 million users by the first quarter of 2024, a projection highlighted by Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Free Malaysia Today reports. The delay in reaching this target could be partially pinned on the late launch of online registration, which became available only a few months ago. MyDigital ID announced the online registration mode of MyDigital ID via its mobile app in August, 2024, eradicating the need to visit kiosks, The Star reports.

Malaysia strengthens DPI and eyes biometric advancements

While MyDigital ID continues to grow, the broader context of Malaysia’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) governance is also evolving. In a recent push for stronger DPI governance, the Malaysian government is enhancing its regulatory frameworks to ensure the security and reliability of digital identity systems like MyDigital ID. Malaysia’s proactive stance on DPI was recently highlighted by initiatives to strengthen oversight, including collaboration with international partners and technology providers. The ministry announced that Malaysia would adopt global standards in DPI governance.

As part of this digital transformation, Malaysia is also scrutinizing the integration of biometrics into its DPI strategy. A notable development in this space is Worldcoin’s plan to introduce iris biometric technology in Malaysia. As part of the agreement, Worldcoin aims to use iris scans to verify user identities in exchange for cryptocurrency tokens, enabling individuals to undergo verification through iris imaging technology developed by TFH.

Article Topics

digital ID | government services | identity verification | Malaysia | MyDigital ID