AI fraud surge drives Socure ARR past $340M as IDV demand expands

Socure’s new annual recurring revenue from its digital identity verification and biometrics and fraud prevention technologies grew by 62 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, with more than $31 million in new bookings, the company has announced. Total ARR was above $340 million, Socure says.

The privately-owned company reports its net dollar retention was 134 percent, and it has surpassed 3,000 customers.

Fast-growing business areas for Socure include age verification, marketplace risk and workforce verification, and the company says it is enabling international expansions for its customers with cross-border identity verification.

In 2025, Socure’s revenue from prediction markets and sportsbook operators grew by 65 percent, and its public sector customer base more than doubled after it received FedRAMP Moderate authorization in March.

“Identity fraud is professionalizing. Nation-state actors, synthetic identity networks, and AI-generated deepfakes are now operating at enterprise scale,” says Johnny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure. “Winning in this environment requires that organizations make identity and risk intelligence a single, continuously adaptive layer of infrastructure across their entire digital operation.”

President and COO Matthew Thompson says the company will increase its presence in the “verticals where AI-driven fraud poses existential risk” over the next 12 months.

Socure booked around $100 million in new business in 2025, and last month the company launched both a line of pre-built enterprise-grade digital identity and fraud prevention solutions and a payment AML screening API.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | financial results | identity verification | Socure