Microblink upgrades IDV software suite to fight AI fraud

| Masha Borak
Microblink is adding new features to its anti-fraud and identity verification software in order to resist the stream of deepfakes, AI-forged IDs and synthetic identities.

Earlier this year, the New York-based computer vision firm launched its Microblink Identity Platform, allowing customers to onboard clients and meet Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance requirements. The company describes it as an “operating system for digital identity,” bringing together document verification, biometrics, payment card checks and risk signals.

The enhancement to the product includes real-time liveness checks for physical card presence before transactions. Microblink added its BlinkCard card-not-present fraud protection to the Microblink Platform in June, claiming it is the first built-in liveness detection for payment card scanning on the market.

Another update is a unified scoring engine that combines document, biometric, device, and behavioral signals, offering customers real-time risk analytics. A hybrid infrastructure that combines on-device processing with cloud-based AI models speeds up fraud detection.

To prevent fraud, Microblink creates simulations of synthetic identities which train detection models. These models are capable of catching subtle signs and patterns such as pixel-level inconsistencies, background artifacts and biometric mismatches, the company says.

As part of this effort, Microblink’s Fraud Lab analyzed over 2.4 billion identity documents in 2025 and generated more than 100,000 synthetic identities each month.

“AI didn’t just change fraud,” says Hartley Thompson, CEO of Microblink. “It changed the pace. The only way to stay ahead is to treat fraud like a moving target and build systems designed to evolve faster than the attackers.”

Microblink has been scaling its fraud prevention and identity verification business, reporting a 65 percent year-on-year growth for its BlinkCard payment card scanning software. One of its flagship clients is Binance.

The company is targeting financial institutions, marketplaces, travel companies, and fintechs.  The firm currently supports verifications in more than 160 countries, promising a 40 percent higher success rate.

 | 

