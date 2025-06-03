Microblink extends selfie biometrics for CNP fraud as consumers seek secure ecommerce

Microblink has become the only digital identity verification vendor to provide comprehensive Card-Not-Present fraud protection within an end-to-end identity orchestration framework through liveness detection, the company says.

The CNP fraud protection is provided through an integration of the BlinkCard payment card with the Microblink Platform. Merchants can perform payment card scans and biometric liveness checks to safeguard CNP transactions.

The new capability gives banks, merchants and payment providers real-time biometric authentication, document and data validation and payment fraud checks in a frictionless, no-code workflow builder, Microblink says. It was announced at Money 20/20 Europe, on Tuesday through Thursday in Amsterdam.

“With BlinkCard now embedded directly into the Microblink Platform, our partners can instantly verify not just who their customers are, but also that their payment card is legitimately present,” says Microblink President and COO Hartley Thompson. “In a world where Card-Not-Present fraud is skyrocketing, we’re delivering a solution no one else has: true, seamless identity and payment verification in a single, scalable platform.”

Microblink integrated iProov biometrics to secure transactions in 2022.

Card networks see demand for better authentication

Decreasing fraud among online transactions will be a compelling enough reason for many organizations to consider adding biometrics and liveness detection to their platforms. But data from a survey of consumers in Oman by Visa suggests simpler checkout experiences with trust secured by biometrics could also increase the number of online transactions.

Nearly half of Oman consumers (48 percent) are most concerned about security in ecommerce transactions, according to Visa’s “Checkout Friction Report.” The friction associated with manually entering card details is next, at 42 percent. Two-thirds of respondents said they would use biometric authentication if it is offered, and 60 percent trust biometrics more than traditional payment authentication methods like passwords or OTPs.

In Europe, the tokenization of ecommerce transactions continues to advance, with Mastercard announcing it is nearing half of all those it processes. Mastercard’s Secure Card on File (SCOF) tokenization is now live in 45 European countries and territories, and Click to Pay has reached 26 markets on the continent.

The same announcement notes the emergence of payment passkeys as a way to build biometrics into the payment authentication process.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometric liveness detection | biometric payments | digital payments | ecommerce | identity orchestration | Mastercard | Microblink