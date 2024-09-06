FB pixel

LivDet calls for fingerprint liveness detection entries to 9th edition

Since its inception in 2009, the International Fingerprint Liveness Detection Competition (LivDet), held every two years, has invited academic and industry participants for its ninth edition. The initiative aims to tackle the vulnerabilities in fingerprint-based biometric authentication systems against various attacks, such as spoofing and presentation attacks.

LivDet2025 is being organized by the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University of Cagliari and the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Clarkson University. The competition intends to promote research and development for presentation attack detection (PAD) systems while evaluating the effectiveness of these techniques.

The event will feature two challenges: “Liveness Detection in Action” and “Fingerprint Representation.” The first challenge calls for developing an algorithm that produces a liveness score and an integrated score, including a match score representing the likelihood that a fingerprint belongs to the claimed user. The second challenge tasks participants with creating a liveness detection algorithm that provides both the liveness probability and a feature vector for the input image.

The third challenge, “Adversarial Robustness,” centers on developing liveness detection algorithms that can withstand adversarial attacks. Participants can opt to participate in either or both of the first two challenges, but the third is mandatory.

Registration for the event closes on September 30, 2024, and the algorithm submission must be made by December 20, 2024. In the last competition, Tech5 won first and second place in the systems category of the Liveness Detection

