Deepfake detection market and regulation growing in US

Deepfake products might not be booming, according to some market watchers, but short-term projections show them easily outgrowing most areas of biometrics.

A new report by digital identity research firm Liminal says detection in the U.S. will grow at a compounded annual rate of 42 percent between 2023 and 2026.

The report, which leans on news media accounts and other industry research for its conclusions, picked up the 42 percent figure from a Bloomberg article. That story indicates that deepfake detection will grow from $5.5 billion last year to $15.7 billion.

Among the companies Liminal lists as notable are Pindrop, Microsoft, Reality Defender and ID R&D.

Bloomberg’s one of the observers that feel detection could be performing better in terms of sales. Based on the inherent danger of fraud and worse, it’s hard to argue with that perspective.

But U.S. vendors and regulators have taken notice. Whether it’s enough at this point is debatable.

Biometric fraud-detection software maker Pindrop this week is launching Pulse, code designed to judge audio truthfulness. The company claims Pulse “was instrumental” in identifying the engine used for the President Biden robocall attack.

Pulse reportedly checks liveness for rapid identification, monitoring and analysis. The software has been designed to spot existing attacks but also to prepare for fraud evolution.

Also this month, members of the Federal Trade Commission are celebrating a new rule aimed at deepfake fraudsters targeting businesses and governments. They are working on a new rule that would cover individuals, too.

Still smarting from the AVG Capital Management v. FTC ruling at the U.S. Supreme Court, which limited the agency’s ability to make a company repay those defrauded, the commissioners say the new rule with take back some of that power.

The regulation details what constitutes what an infraction is as well as unfair and deceptive acts and practices.

