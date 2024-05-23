FB pixel

Precise Biometrics upgrades fingerprint spoof and liveness detection software

| Abhishek Jadhav
Precise Biometrics has introduced an upgraded version of its software solution, BioLive, incorporating machine learning and AI for fingerprint spoof and liveness detection. The use of AI allows the technology to adapt to various spoofing methods, ensuring highly accurate differentiation between real and fake fingerprints, the company states.

Initial evaluations of the software suggest that the enhanced BioLive platform provides a performance and security improvement of up to 50 times compared to its predecessor. With its advanced security features, BioLive offers protection against identity theft and unauthorized access.

“BioLive exemplifies Precise’s unique competence and market position, offering state-of-the-art security solutions. The integration of BioMatch’s matching capabilities with BioLive presents a game-changing opportunity for our customers and opens new business opportunities for Precise in the market,” says Joakim Nydemark, CEO of Precise Biometrics.

Precise Biometrics’ BioLive offers a range of implementation options, including a standalone solution or an integrated product. The software can be integrated with user authentication applications running on Windows, Linux, and Android environments without the need for additional hardware.

In addition, BioLive features dynamic spoof detection thresholds, allowing for customization of security levels to achieve a balance between efficiency (low False Rejection Rate, FRR) and security (low False Acceptance Rate, FAR).

“BioLive, just like the algorithm for ultrasound sensors and other premium solutions, shows our true biometric and technology expertise and will be a key business driver for us going forward,” Nydemark adds.

The company asserts that BioLive’s development draws on more than a decade of research conducted by scientists specializing in biometric spoof mitigation. This collaborative effort involved institutions such as Clarkson University and the Center for Identity Technology Research (CITeR).

The recent upgrade shows the product’s adaptability to diverse market demands. The software has been recently integrated into the IoTrust’s blockchain-based hardware wallet, D’CENT. In the quarter 1 earnings call, Precise Biometrics reported revenue growth of 13 percent to 21.7 million Swedish kronor (roughly US$2 million) compared to a year earlier.

