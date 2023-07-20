Precise signs new biometric license agreements, goes deeper into Asian markets

Precise Biometrics has entered into a 12-month development license agreement with Taiwan-based biometric system provider RECO Biotek, to integrate Precise’s BioMatch sensor algorithm into RECO’s fingerprint systems, according to a company statement.

The agreement enhances security measures for sensors in door lock products for the Taiwanese and Chinese markets. A commercial agreement will follow the development period if the project is successful.

“We eagerly anticipate cooperating with RECO in their endeavors to develop and test the fingerprint sensors for the door lock market, with the goal of achieving commercialization during the year 2024,” says Precise CEO Patrick Höijer in the statement.

Precise has also signed a 12-month evaluation license agreement with Korean fingerprint sensor manufacturer CanvasBio intended to target more complex capacitive sensors in mobile phones. The companies will jointly develop a fingerprint module for mobile phone use.

Höijer says that the deal “is a great step to further broaden our business with CanvasBio, to support their aim for a broad commercial launch of their fingerprint sensors” in another statement.

The companies signed a development partnership in December 2022 to develop a fingerprint module for laptops using the CanvasBio sensor and the BioMatch algorithms from Precise Biometrics.

Earlier this month, Precise announced a number of other deals for its recently acquired EastCoast Visit, seeking to grow in the visitor management market.

Article Topics

biometrics | consumer electronics | fingerprint sensors | licensing | Precise Biometrics