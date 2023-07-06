Precise signs up reseller, customers in pivot towards biometric visitor management

Precise Biometrics has announced a series of new deals for its recently acquired EastCoast Visit as the company seeks growth in the visitor management market.

The company has reached a reseller agreement with Norteam, a digital workspace provider, and signed a customer deal with Ferroamp through it. Precise has also signed up Capgemini, an energy company like Ferroamp, for its biometric visitor management.

Precise also signed a new contract with accounting giant KPMG for its sites in Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Malmo. Lastly, it is now supplying biometrics for access control to Perstop Fastighets, a chemical company, and SMD Logistics, a tobacco distributor.

While the company says it has recently felt the effects of a hurting biometrics industry, CEO Patrick Höijer argues in comments to shareholders that the demand for biometrics in laptops and the automotive industry is increasing. The market for access control applications like visitor management may be Precise’s largest growth opportunity. Smart door locks are expected to grow by 19 percent from 2022 to 2030, according to Höijer.

Visitor management is expected to have a 13 percent growth, and though its latest round of deals are all in Europe, North America is expected to be the largest market. In April, Precise signed an agreement with Flowscape Technology for visitor management systems in the U.S.

