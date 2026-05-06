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Shufti biometric PAD clears iBeta Level 3 with 0 errors across iOS, Android

Company claims first in liveness among European companies
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
Shufti biometric PAD clears iBeta Level 3 with 0 errors across iOS, Android
 

London-based global identity verification and fraud prevention provider Shufti has passed a Level 3 evaluation of its biometric Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) by iBeta Quality Assurance without errors.

Shufti announced the successful assessment on Wednesday, ahead of iBeta posting its confirmation letter, but the company revealed its Attack Presentation Classification Error Rate (APCER) and Bona Fide Presentation Classification Error Rate (BPCER) were both 0 percent.

The evaluation was completed on both Android and iOS systems, like Shufti’s Level 1 and Level 2 assessment’s with iBeta. Achieving Level 3 on both makes Shufti the third company in the world and the first based in Europe to do so with passive biometric liveness detection, according to the announcement.

“We are the first European company to independently achieve iBeta Level 3 conformance on both iOS and Android, with zero errors and no extra steps for the user,” says Shahid Hanif, CEO of Shufti, in the company announcement. “What matters beyond the headline is what these results say about how we build. We achieved this on mainstream consumer phones, the same devices people actually use to sign up, not custom hardware engineered for the test. That is the point. And reaching this level so quickly, without bespoke tuning, reflects the quality of our underlying platform.”

Level 3 iBeta spoof attacks alternate one legitimate attempt with presentations using sophisticated spoof artefacts in the form of silicone, urethane and resin masks, until 450 attack presentations per device are complete.

Shufti passed a Level 1 evaluation with iBeta at the end of October, 2024, and a Level 2 evaluation in April, 2025. It has also warned, however, against over-reliance on measures of deepfake detection accuracy from evaluations in laboratory conditions.

The company was also one of five technology providers among 16 entrants to the 2025 Remote Identity Validation Rally held by DHS S&T to meet all performance goals in the Phase 1 selfie biometrics matching track.

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