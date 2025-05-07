Sumsub’s biometric liveness detection passes iBeta Level 2 compliance test

Sumsub’s liveness detection software has passed iBeta Level 2 testing. At the same time, the UK-based identity verification platform has also announced new deals in the Web3 space, including Trident3 and Galxe, and expanded a deal for enterprise IDV.

The company’s liveness solution is designed to detect deepfakes and prevent biometric fraud. The company announced last month that it passed the iBeta Quality Assurance testing in line with the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard and is compliant with the biometric Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) standard at iBeta’s Level 2.

During the testing, the liveness software showed zero attack presentation classification errors, according to the confirmation letter from iBeta. Sumsub’s liveness software was confirmed compliant to iBeta’s Level 1 in February.

iBeta was among the independent testing labs that provided feedback on the role of PAD testing in assessing biometric liveness detection technologies for the 2025 Face Liveness Market Analysis & Buyer’s Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence.

Sumsub inks new Web3 deals

At the same time, the company is also banking on more stringent identity verification rules in the fintech, blockchain and Web3 space.

Sumsub will provide its Know Your Customer (KYC), Know Your Business (KYB) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) screening alongside its fraud prevention and transaction monitoring features to decentralized digital identity infrastructure platform Trident3.

The New York-headquartered startup plans to integrate Sumsub’s capabilities into its T3id universal identity platform, designed for blockchains and digital wallets. The T3id hosts multiple identity verification technologies and is designed to help companies achieve compliance, especially those in the decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming and metaverse platforms, regulated markets and digital marketplaces.

Trident3 has previously integrated Veriff’s identity verification and authentication into its system.

Sumsub has also made a deal to integrate its technology with Galxe. The San Francisco-based company offers several Web3-focused web services, including creating loyalty programs based on rewards for developers and brands and reputation scoring.

Another service is a user onboarding product called Passport V3. The Galxe Passport was built for businesses requiring KYC-verified users, particularly Web3 projects that need to meet regulatory standards like the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation. Users can rely on the Galxe Passport to share their proof of age, country of residence or other information.

Sumsub will add an additional layer of verification for the onboarding process that can block fake users, bots and duplicate accounts, the company explains in a release.

Telus partnership expands

The partnership Sumsub unveiled with Telus Digital in February to provide identity verification for remote employee onboarding has been expanded to end-to-end identity management and fraud prevention.

Sumsub will provide real-time ID verification and selfie biometrics for KYC and KYB checks, simplified compliance with AML regulations and advanced fraud protection for Telus’ clients, according to the company announcement.

“Recent global research we commissioned shows that in 2025, the majority of large enterprise CX decision-makers are prioritizing and investing in ID verification and fraud detection capabilities, underscoring how critical these capabilities have become,” Telus Digital Chief Product and Marketing Officer Monty Hamilton says. “This partnership with Sumsub reflects our broader approach of fusing expert human talent with advanced, AI-powered technologies to empower our clients to address increasingly complex and frequent digital attacks and threats, helping them stay focused on serving their customers with confidence.”

