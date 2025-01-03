FB pixel

Indian face biometrics startup passes Level 2 PAD evaluation by iBeta

India-based biometric liveness detection provider Spoofsense has passed an evaluation by iBeta Quality Assurance for presentation attack detection with Level 2 presentation attack instruments (PAIs).

The test result confirms the compliance of SpoofSense v2.1.0 with the international PAD standard as set out in ISO/IEC 30107-3.

An announcement from the company makes clear that it uses passive PAD technology, and says it integrates easily with mobile apps, online platforms and enterprise systems. Decisions are delivered within two seconds, Spoofsense says.

The software, running on an Android smartphone, delivered an attack presentation classification error rate (APCER) of 0 percent across 750 attacks. The bona fide presentation classification error rate (BPCER) is included in the final report but not made public in the conformance assessment letter from iBeta.

Level 2 PAIs include sophisticated 3D masks and high-quality digital forgeries, with materials costs up to $300, and to pass the test, false acceptance rate (FAR) must be below 1 percent.

Spoofsense is a face biometrics brand owned by Chakshu.AI with three employees, and was founded in Bangalore in 2021, according to Crunchbase. The company passed an evaluation with Level 1 PAIs in late-2022.

Chakshu.AI made 1.27 million Indian rupees (approximately US$15,000) in the financial year ending on March 31, 2024, according to Traxcn.

