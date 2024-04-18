FB pixel

iBeta biometric PAD evaluations grow in global prominence

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Liveness Detection
Compliance with biometric presentation attack detection standards has become table stakes for numerous applications of face biometrics in particular, and the latest confirmation letters sent to liveness detection providers by iBeta show the global prominence PAD technology has reached.

Despite a rash of dubious claims about the vulnerability of PAD systems on the market to spoof attacks, and independent evaluation based on the ISO/IEC 30107-3 is one of the few assurances of effective PAD available to customers.

Identity fraud cost North Americans $43 billion in 2023, a 13 percent increase, according to Veridas, underlining the importance of PAD.

Accordingly, Veridas has passed iBeta’s Level 1 and 2 PAD standards compliance tests for its passive liveness detection deployed to a web browser.

The achievement in a browser environment is more technically challenging than on leading smartphones typically used, according to the announcement, due to the limited control it provides over the camera.

“Obtaining iBeta Level 1 and 2 for our passive liveness detection solution reflects a technological milestone and our unwavering commitment to the most demanding global standards. This achievement consolidates Veridas’ position at the forefront of security and biometric authentication, reaffirming our dedication to combating identity fraud with the utmost precision and reliability across all digital platforms,” stated Carlos Arana, CTO of Veridas.

Veridas’ active liveness detection has previously passed Level 1 and 2 evaluations.

Asian biometrics providers pile in

Recent customers of iBeta’s evaluations include Chinese facial recognition giants SenseTime and Tencent, and developers from countries around the world.

Facia, 1Kosmos, Thailand-based Kasikorn Labs, Vietnam-based TrueID developer Verichains, Southeast Asian ecommerce platform Shopee and Luxand have also received standard compliance confirmation letters from iBeta since the start of 2024. SenseTime, Facia, Kasikorn, Verichains and Shopee each passed Level 2 tests.

Paravision passed a Level 2 evaluation at the tail-end of 2023, and launched its PAD software commercially in January.

Amazon’s Rekognition Face Liveness passed Level 1 last September.

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

