Border protection in US debuts biometric app using FaceTec liveness

The U.S. border-control agency has launched its mobile ESTA travel app including 3D face matching and liveness detection by FaceTec. Forty nations are using it.

Customs and Border Protection officials last week said inbound travelers will be able to use mobile devices to apply for the ESTA, or Electronic System for Travel Authorization.

The ESTA program is software designed to determine if a traveler is eligible for visiting the United States and if their arrival would create law enforcement or security risks, according to the CBP.

The app enables travelers to submit live video of themselves and a passport image for face biometrics comparison. It also serves as a program portal, offering answers to common questions and providing notifications.

FaceTec’s involvement was confirmed by SVP of North American Operations Jay Meier in a LinkedIn post.

The company reported dramatic gains in its number of liveness checks and biometrics customer base in Q1 2023.

