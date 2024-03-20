Facia 3D biometric liveness detection passes iBeta Level 2 PAD compliance test

3D liveness detection software from Facia has passed a Level 2 biometric presentation attack detection standard compliance test from iBeta.

UK-based startup Facia says in the announcement that the false rejection rate (FRR) of its software is below 1 percent, and the false accept rate is 0 percent, making it a leading identity verification provider.

iBeta tested Facia’s SDK v1.0.3 with a OnePlus Nord 200 smartphone running Android 12 and an iPhone 12 Pro Max running iOS 16.

Facia also recently unveiled a new algorithm for deepfake detection, called Morpheus 2.0. The company’s 3D facial recognition and liveness detection are complemented by age verification and iris detection software.

“We always focus on meeting the industry certifications that propel us towards the top of the industry,” says Facia CEO Mujadad Naeem. “Our rigorous testing ensures that our clients can immediately onboard our solutions, with utmost level of satisfaction.”

Facia’s customer base consists of banking, KYC and crypto providers, along with airports and security agencies the company describes as government-level. The company also lists Intellicheck among its clients.

The company announced $1.2 million in funding and success in a Level 1 PAD test from iBeta last July.

