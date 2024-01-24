Regula integrating biometric liveness detection, document validation with bank platform

A strategic partnership has been formed by Regula and Azentio Software to add the former’s document authentication and face biometric liveness detection capabilities to the Singapore-based technology firm’s platforms for financial services customer onboarding.

The Regula Document Reader SDK and the Regula Face SDK are being integrated with the Azentio ONEBanking and ONECapitalMarkets platforms. The document reading technology provides automated identity proofing, and the face biometrics technology performs identity verification and presentation attack detection in a single process.

Azentio has a large customer base of banks and financial institutions across Asia, the Middle East and Africa, according to the announcement.

“With Regula as our strategic partner, we’re not merely changing the game; we’re rewriting the rules of trust in the digital age,” says Khaled Berjawi, head of product management, banking and capital markets at Azentio. “Together, we’re guiding our clients towards a future where trust meets innovation, orchestrating a symphony of cutting-edge technology and unwavering trust that sets the stage for a new era of identity verification.”

The selfie biometric checks are intended to provide reliable anti-fraud protection and ID document checks will lean on Regula’s database of more than 13,000 templates from 247 countries and territories.

Regula CTO Ihar Kliashchou says the partnership will “bolster identity verification in remote onboarding and KYC processes for bank and other financial institutions across continents.” He cites the company’s recent survey showing that identity fraud costed every third bank in the world close to half a million dollars last year.

Article Topics

banking | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | document verification | face biometrics | KYC | Regula