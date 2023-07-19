Facia raises $1.2M for R&D, international expansion and passes iBeta liveness test

UK startup Facia has raised $1.2 million in an early funding round, with plans to invest in liveness detection capabilities to layer with its facial recognition. The investment comes on the heels of passing a presentation attack detection test by iBeta Quality Assurance.

The funding round was led by angel investor Programmers Force, which is an AI development company based in the UK. Facia was founded in 2022, and Crunchbase does not list any previous funding.

Facia plans to spend the money on research and development and preparing to expand into the North American, European, and MENA (Middle East and North Africa) markets, according to the company announcement. Higher accuracy and efficiency are stated aims of its development goals.

CEO Mujadad Naeem says the company has created a product for seamless customer onboarding by businesses around the world. This makes a robust liveness detection capability important to the company’s market success.

Facia’s face biometrics passed an iBeta assessment against the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard for biometric presentation attack detection, Level 1, in May. The company’s Facia SDKs for iOS and Android had an Attack Presentation Classification Error Rate (APCER) of 0 percent at the standard Bona Fide Presentation Classification Error Rate of 15 percent in the PAD test.

Article Topics

