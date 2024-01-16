Paravision launches facial liveness detection software after iBeta Level 2 success

Facial liveness detection software has been commercially launched by Paravision, which also announced that it has passed a Level 2 test by iBeta for compliance to the ISO/IEC 30107 standard.

The new passive presentation attack detection combines with Paravision’s face biometrics matching software to significantly improve the security of remote identity verification and decrease user friction across demographic groups, the company says. Its first release is in the form of server-side liveness detection and image quality SDKs for both iOS and Android, and Paravision says its integration is simple for both new and existing clients.

“By building on trusted and deployed Paravision platforms, we’re making a wholly new technology available as a drop-in addition requiring minimal code changes,” says Paravision CPO Joey Pritikin.

The company contrasts the approach taken by Paravision Liveness with competitors with reference to its feedback for users on image quality factors like lighting and facial position. This interaction helps accuracy, prevents errors and repeated attempts and makes the experience more intuitive.

No spoofs were accepted, true images rejected or non-responses returned at a false non-match rate of 15 percent in the iBeta test.

“In an era where fraudulent identity can pose substantial safety and security risks for personal, corporate, and government services, we’re thrilled to bring Paravision Liveness to the market, setting new standards for accuracy, efficiency, and user experience in digital identity,” says Paravision CEO Doug Aley. “Built upon years of research and development, this technology represents a pivotal step towards improving access while guarding against identity theft.”

Paravision is also planning to release Deepfake Detection software commercially in the first quarter of 2024 to compliment its liveness product.

The company highlighted the applications its partners and clients implement Paravision software for in magazine form towards the end of 2023.

