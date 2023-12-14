Paravision Converge highlights partners, range of face biometrics applications

Applications built with face biometrics from Paravision have scored successes in the internet of things, digital identity, frictionless airport travel, stadium access and the automotive industry, according to a new publication by the San Francisco-based company.

This year’s annual Paravision company event, Converge, takes the form of a magazine, and highlights integrations of facial recognition into trusted identity solutions.

Converge 2023 features articles and interviews with HID Global, which uses Paravision algorithms in the U.ARE.U Camera identification System, which is built into many devices, Persona, which uses Paravision’s technology for digital identity and age estimation, and Plastic Omnium on automotive biometrics. Articles are also contributed from SITA, Entrust and Globant, plus a product profile of Brivo’s biometric access control system. It also includes an updated reference design for contactless corridors.

“After years spent building a finely-tuned suite of products designed to deliver high performance face recognition and related Vision AI to a wide range of applications, we’re thrilled to be able to share the stories of leading partners across this broad swath of market sectors,” says Doug Aley, CEO at Paravision.

The magazine also features an article on ethical AI use by Paravision General Counsel and SVP of Data Acquisition Kamil Chaudhary, advice on best practices, and key considerations for enterprises and developers selecting a facial recognition partner.

The company also promotes its achievements in NIST testing and provides an introduction to facial recognition.

“As we look ahead, the world of trusted identity is poised for remarkable growth and innovation, and Paravision will continue to push for excellence on behalf of our partners and end users,” Aley emphasizes. “We are committed to making a positive impact across industries through our technology, and our partners will continue to be our compass, guiding our innovation, sector expansion, and scale.”

Paravision unveiled an image search engine and a upgrade of its liveness detection capabilities at last year’s Converge event.

Article Topics

biometrics | face biometrics | facial recognition | Paravision | Paravision Converge 2023