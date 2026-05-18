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Biometric Update report analyzes how MOSIP is reshaping digital identity infrastructure

How MOSIP is influencing government identity systems, vendor ecosystems and digital public infrastructure
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics Market Reports  |  Biometrics News  |  Industry Analysis
Biometric Update report analyzes how MOSIP is reshaping digital identity infrastructure
 

Biometric Update has published a new report examining the growing role of the Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) in national digital identity systems and the evolving global digital identity ecosystem.

The report, Understanding MOSIP: What the Modular Open-Source Identity Platform Is and How It Is Used, analyzes how governments, system integrators, biometric providers and development organizations are deploying and building around the open-source identity platform.

The analysis explores how the MOSIP ecosystem operates, including its governance structure, standards, implementation models, funding mechanisms and the implications of open-source software for national identity programs.

MOSIP is an increasingly influential layer in the global shift toward digital public infrastructure and interoperable national identity systems.

Based at the International Institute of Information Technology-Bangalore (IIIT-B), MOSIP says it now has engagements across 29 countries and more than 185 million issued digital identities across 14 national rollouts.

“MOSIP and other open-source identity platforms are becoming increasingly important to digital public infrastructure, government service delivery and international development,” said Chris Burt, managing editor of Biometric Update.

“Many organizations still lack a clear understanding of the operational trade-offs, governance considerations and implementation challenges involved in deploying open-source identity systems.”

It also addresses broader industry questions around interoperability, vendor participation, digital sovereignty and the role of open-source platforms in the future of national identity infrastructure.

The report is available as a free download from BiometricUpdate.com.

BiometricUpdate.com publishes daily news, analysis and research covering biometrics, digital identity and digital public infrastructure.

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