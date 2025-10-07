alongID enters validation phase ahead of global digital identity rollout

Digital identity platform alongID is moving from pilot testing to early validation, ahead of its planned global launch.

Developed by international software firm deverium and first unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona earlier this year, the platform is now inviting select organizations to trial its infrastructure in real-world conditions.

alongID offers a reusable, privacy-first wallet architecture. It enables users to verify their identity once and reuse credentials across multiple services, reducing onboarding friction and aligning with Europe’s eIDAS 2.0 framework.

It has been designed to tackle enduring challenges in digital identity, such as cross-border interoperability, privacy protection and fraud prevention. The system also supports selective disclosure through zero-knowledge proofs, allowing users to prove attributes like age without revealing full identity.

“Digital identity is never just one document or a single check. Current definitions are too narrow, which is why verification so often fails across borders and sectors, forcing users to repeat the same processes again and again with different local solutions,” says Erika Maslauskaite, CEO and co-founder of deverium.

“We need to reimagine digital identity as a mix of attributes: government records, financial data, professional licenses, health information, diversity data such as languages or accessibility needs, biometrics, and even contextual information and device data.”

Fragmented verification processes and siloed compliance checks continue to drive up costs and expose vulnerabilities. Reports from Signicat and Shufti have uncovered the evolution of fraud, its scale and speed of adaptability. A multi-layered and more holistic approach is recommended by experts.

Since its debut, alongID has secured €2 million (US$2.33 million) in EU funding and launched pilots with a UK healthcare institution, a European neobank, a central bank, and Lithuania’s Centre of Registers. The early validation phase will allow organizations to test the platform without service fees, focusing on complex use cases from financial compliance to healthcare access.

The company is also addressing emerging risks in the AI identity space, where verifying human users is becoming critical as AI agents increasingly interact with businesses and society.

alongID will be showcased at GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai (October 13–17), with a live demo at the Lithuanian National Stand (Hall 13, Stand H13-D55), targeting policymakers, regulators, investors, and enterprise leaders.

