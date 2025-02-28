EU-funded cross-border digital identity engine from deverium launches at MWC

Lithuania-founded deverium has launched a cross-border digital identity orchestration engine with the stated intention of “giving users unparalleled control over their data privacy.”

The new alongID will be unveiled for the first time at Mobile World Congress 2025, on March 3 to 6 in Barcelona.

Digital identity verification systems typically work well, the company says, within the country or region where they are issued. Across international borders, however, implementations tend to struggle.

Erika Maslauskaite, CEO and co-founder of deverium, says alongID “addresses critical cross-border identification challenges, supported by our own digital wallet.”

Maslauskaite says deverium has found “significant enthusiasm from prospective investors and partners” since securing 2 million euros (US$2.2 million) of European Union funding last year to develop a universally accepted and interoperable identity verification product that could work across borders.

“The alongID orchestration engine integrates with a network of verified identity providers, allowing businesses to onboard users across various markets. We’re reimagining digital identity because it’s no longer enough to rely solely on biometrics, KYC, or AML checks,” says Co-founder and CTO Edvardas Maslauskas. “alongID enables users to manage their digital identity as well as their relationship with businesses from a single app, removing the need to oversee multiple different communication channels with each business.

Building a partner ecosystem

Deverium has strategic partnerships with identity verification and onboarding provider GBG and ID document and biometric verification specialist Regula. Deverium was chosen by GBG when it needed help to deliver a mobile product compliant with new UK legislation on a tight timeline, according to a post on the partnership. GBG’s first business-to-customer (B2C) app combines three ID verification functions in a single app, and was developed in three months by a team assembled by deverium.

The result, the company says, is a stable product with no bugs, cost savings for GBG and advantages in competitiveness and customer satisfaction from the accelerated time-to-market.

Article Topics

alongID | biometrics | Deverium | digital wallets | face biometrics | GBG | identity orchestration | identity verification | Regula