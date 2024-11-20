Shufti launches reusable digital identity for fast biometric authentication

Shufti is introducing a portable digital identity solution to speed up compliant authentication and make transactions simpler for consumers with face biometrics.

The new Fast ID speeds up authentication by combining selfie biometrics with reusable digital identity. End users signing up for an account or service with a company utilizing Shufti’s KYC identity verification can save their credentials for what the company says will be “seamless” use in future sessions.

Those future identity verification sessions could be for account onboarding, session authentication or step-up authentication, providing KYC and AML compliance, with any participating partner site. Fast ID can also replace passwords and OTPs, the company notes.

Fast ID stores previously verified documents in a secure cloud, to be used through digital wallets, CEO Patrick Cox tells Biometric Update in an email.

Authentications are carried out by clicking for consent and capturing face biometrics. “This generally occurs on a client’s app or website they visit; the workflow is under our client’s control,” Cox writes.

“Maximum security typically means maximum inconvenience, but not with Fast ID,” says Cox in the announcement. “Once your face is authenticated to your government-issued ID using your device’s camera, future interactions are biometrically secure, allowing you to quickly authenticate and get the service and trust you deserve.”

The streamlines process of locating and verifying a document with only a face scan reduces user friction and abandonment rates, Shufti says.

Shufti also has plans to expand the number of partners Fast ID can be used with.

“At launch, Fast ID supports reusable identity within our client’s ecosystems, which is portable only within their subsidiaries and affiliates,” Cox told Biometric Update. “In the future, Shufti will support consortium use cases that serve the interests and permissions of consumers and our clients.”

Fast ID further expands a Shufti portfolio that also includes a range of KYB and KYI (know your intermediary) solutions. Beyond regulated industries, Shufti also provides identity verification for the .music top-level domain.

biometric authentication | biometrics | digital identity | face biometrics | identity verification | reusable identity | selfie biometrics | Shufti Pro