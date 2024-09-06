FB pixel

Trinsic introduces SDK to ease reusable digital ID integration

| Chris Burt
Trinsic has released an SDK that it says allows businesses to perform identity verification for their customers 10 times faster than before by accepting digital IDs within their existing IDV flow.

By implementing Trinsic’s software, the business gets the capability to check if their customer has a digital ID stored on their device before requesting an ID document scan. If they do, the user is given the option to share their digital credential instantly, as depicted in a promotional video. A single integration enables support for mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs), EU digital IDs compliant with eIDAS and reusable IDs issued by the private sector, with configurable acceptance.

The Trinsic network can tell the business if it has verified a user before.

The integration of reusable digital IDs into existing ID verification stacks is the most common feature request Trinsic has received since launching its Identity Acceptance Network with partners including Yoti, Clear, IDVerse, Airside and Dentity in May, according to the announcement. The company recently counted up all of the reusable IDs issued in the world so far, and found there are 2.5 billion.

The company projects its own network will be able to accept 1.5 billion digital IDs by the end of 2024, and reach 3 billion by the end of next year.

If one of them is not found, the IDV workflow proceeds to the document capture stage.

The integration itself involves just a few lines of code, Trinsic says. Trinsic will host a webinar on integrating its SDKs, with a walkthrough of its new dashboard, on September 18.

