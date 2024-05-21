Trinsic launches reusable digital ID network with biometrics partners

A new digital identity network has been launched by Trinsic, which describes it as the “first identity acceptance network” with dozens of identity providers as partners.

Clear, Yoti, IDVerse, Airside and Dentity are among the initial partners. In total, Trinsic says it can provide businesses with the ability to perform identity verification for 60.8 million people 10-times faster than what it calls “from-scratch identity verification” at launch.

The idea is to connect reusable digital identities that consumers already have to speed up and simplify the process. The user can authenticate in their usual way, which for the initial network partners typically mean face biometrics, but skipping the full ID document and selfie biometrics process can reduce drop-offs by 40 percent, Trinsic says, and lower the time needed for identity proofing below 10 seconds.

Increased adoption of digital identity wallets, mobile driver’s licenses, bank IDs and eIDAS-compliant eIDs in Europe brings the number of reusable digital ID networks around the world to over 100, the company says.

Salt Lake City, Utah-based Trinsic’s network reduces fraud while delivering these pre-verified, KYC-grade identities together with a single integration.

“Despite hundreds of millions of people having a reusable ID, the fragmented nature of the market means that the practical utility for businesses has been severely limited,” says Trinsic Co-founder and CEO Riley Hughes. “Until now.”

Trinsic encrypts new identities in the network end-to-end, and stores them as W3C Verifiable Credentials.

Asked by Biometric Update how business match their compliance and fraud prevention needs with the reusable ID that provides the right level of assurance, Trinsic Director of Marketing Zachary Jones says in an email: “Relying parties that integrate the solution choose which reusable IDs they want to accept for given jurisdictions. Trinsic maintains a matrix of the reusable IDs, levels of assurance, available attributes, and relevant geographies to help partners understand which reusable IDs would be most beneficial to their user base.”

Trinsic raised $8.5 million in seed funding back in 2022, and launched passkey-based identity verification tool Trinsic Connect at the end of last year to forward the company’s vision for decentralized digital identity.

