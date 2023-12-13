Dashlane, Trinsic launch new passwordless login and passkey verification tools

Dashlane has launched passwordless login with biometrics, which a company release says can reduce phishing, boost security and make account recovery easier.

The opt-in device-bound security feature, says a company blog post, makes it the first credential manager to eliminate master passwords. Users can securely set up their Dashlane account using a device-specific PIN and biometric fingerprint or face verification. The unique vault key created during setup, which encrypts the user’s Dashlane vault, is tied locally to the device. The firm has also developed a secure method for transferring the vault decryption key between devices for cross-platform use.

Passwordless login is currently only available to new Dashlane users.

Meanwhile, Trinsic says its new Trinsic Connect one-click identity verification software uses verifiable credentials, digital wallets, and passkey technology to help companies reduce customer friction and boost conversion. A company release outlines use cases including identity verification for commercial and social media interactions, digital wallet onboarding, and privacy-safe age verification.

“Passkeys enable reusable identity to be both frictionless and secure,” says Riley Hughes, co-founder and CEO of the digital identity firm. “Consumers can now manage their own keys and use their credentials seamlessly without needing to download clunky mobile apps or repeatedly scan QR codes.”

Utilizing standards such as decentralized identifiers (DIDs) and verifiable credentials (VCs), Trinsic Connect enables users of both Android and Apple to create a persistent and reusable identity across network applications, which can then verify personal information without needing to connect to the issuer of the data.

Axiad survey says the time to let go of passwords is now

Businesses would be wise to prioritize biometrics and other passwordless technology, according to the results of a recent survey by Axiad, a California-based provider of passwordless biometric systems for government, healthcare, finance and enterprise.

Their 2023 State of Authentication Survey, which collected 200 responses from a broad spectrum of U.S. IT professionals, finds a large gap between perception and reality in matters of cybersecurity, with 88 percent believing their companies to be well-prepared for password-based attacks, but 52 percent conceding they had been the victim of one in the past year. Demonstrating the necessity of good communication, the biggest reason that 93 percent of respondents say they are still using passwords despite the risks is “fear of change.”

Respondents primarily blamed staff for exploited passwords, with 35 percent attributing leaks to employees, and just 8 percent pointing the finger at leadership.

“The survey results are alarming because, despite the rising number of these cyberattacks, most companies are still stuck in the status quo of using passwords as their primary method of authentication,” says Bassam Al-Khalidi, co-founder and co-CEO of Axiad, in a release. “Fear of change is no excuse. In today’s threat landscape, the most effective thing they can do to bolster their cybersecurity posture is implement passwordless authentication and phishing-resistant MFA.”

Supporting Al-Khaldi’s assertion is a recent warning from security researchers that top password managers were subject to a vulnerability that compromised autofill security measures, as reported by Forbes.

