Incode selfie biometrics to secure reusable digital identity for travel

Incode is forming a strategic alliance with Indiana-based reusable digital identity company Simpello to build a biometric platform for business in the travel industry to carry out know your customer (KYC) checks.

Simpello is supplying its decentralized data platform, and Incode its selfie biometrics and liveness detection technologies to bring frictionless data sharing and edge processing to hotels, retailers, financial institutions and the broader travel industry.

The new partners cite Liminal research forecasting a $266 billion market for reusable digital identity by 2027.

The travel industry is plagued by inefficiency when using traditional identity verification systems, which have focussed on onboarding, Incode and Simpello note. Instead of forcing travellers to perform repeated verifications, often relying on physical ID documents, the combined software of the partners can simplify the process. Hotel check-ins, they say, can be reduced from 10 or 15 minutes to 18 seconds.

“Reusable identity is key to reimagining a seamless and secure travel experience for everyone. Incode shares Simpello’s product philosophy for interoperability, consistency, and most importantly, decentralized privacy,” says the CEO and founder of Incode, Ricardo Amper. “We are thrilled to work with Simpello, as a key priority for major brands is decentralization and hands-free solutions, rather than holding personally identifiable information (PII).”

“We are taking significant strides toward protecting the privacy of the user while providing seamless interaction to business operations and consumer’s time. In addition, this product allows personnel efficiencies to a whole new level as the consumer can bring context to every engagement,” explains Ben Robertson, founder and CEO of Simpello. “Incode is providing identification to a customer’s phone and ensuring it stays only there, along with personalization for Simpello’s security parameters for our product development.”

