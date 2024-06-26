FB pixel

OneID recertification to DIATF adds reusable digital ID status

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
OneID recertification to DIATF adds reusable digital ID status
 

OneID has achieved recertification as an identity service provider and orchestration service provider under the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF). Updated June 24, 2024, the recertification aims to introduce new capabilities in a bid to enhance the ability of users to manage their identity data.

A feature of this year’s recertification is OneID’s new status as a certified reusable ID provider. The typical process involves clicking the OneID button, verifying identity via a mobile banking app, and consenting to share identity data. Repeat users can now link their details to their device, allowing identity verification without the need for repeated bank authentication.

Paula Sussex, chief executive officer of OneID, emphasizes the significance of this recertification: “This year’s DIATF recertification marks a pivotal moment for digital identity in the UK. With OneID’s new reusable ID status, comprehensive GPG45 profile certification, and Very High assurance level capabilities, we continue to lead in digital identity verification. Our commitment is to provide fast, secure, and user-friendly identity verification, ensuring users have control over their identity.”

The DIATF comprises essential elements defining technical and operational standards for digital identity providers. These standards encompass identity verification procedures, data security measures, and interoperability requirements.

The Good Practice Guide (GPG) 45 provides government-issued guidance on identity verification, to which OneID is now certified to verify identities for several new GPG45 profiles.

The tools OneID offers enable users to share bank-verified identity data digitally without scanning and uploading sensitive documents, with the goal of reducing the risk of identity theft, according to the company. The company also offers protection against fraud, utilizing bank-based data in a bid to combat deepfakes and other attacks.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Brazil’s data privacy regulator looks at biometrics and facial recognition in new report

Brazil’s National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) has published the second volume of its Technological Radar series, and it focuses on…

 

Vietnam’s new digital ID law mandating biometrics use goes live July 1

Vietnam is set to implement the Law on Identity in less than a week, marking a shift from the previous…

 

Two Technologies mobile biometric device certified to FBI Appendix F 

Pennsylvania-based Two Technologies says that its XF mobile biometric device has been awarded the FBI Appendix F Mobile ID certification….

 

Indonesia ransomware attack disrupts digital services, govt rejects $8M demand

Indonesian officials have cross-checked A ransomware attack on Indonesia’s Temporary National Data Center (PDNS) has disrupted various digital public services,…

 

UrbanID consultant roots for tokenization as key digital ID security option

As concerns about identity theft and data misuse fill out following the fast adoption of digital identity especially in Africa,…

 

UK Proof of Age Standards Scheme greenlights 3 Yoti Digital ID Connect apps

The UK’s national Proof of Age Standards Scheme (PASS) has accredited three Digital ID Connect apps. A press release from…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events