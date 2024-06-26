OneID recertification to DIATF adds reusable digital ID status

OneID has achieved recertification as an identity service provider and orchestration service provider under the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF). Updated June 24, 2024, the recertification aims to introduce new capabilities in a bid to enhance the ability of users to manage their identity data.

A feature of this year’s recertification is OneID’s new status as a certified reusable ID provider. The typical process involves clicking the OneID button, verifying identity via a mobile banking app, and consenting to share identity data. Repeat users can now link their details to their device, allowing identity verification without the need for repeated bank authentication.

Paula Sussex, chief executive officer of OneID, emphasizes the significance of this recertification: “This year’s DIATF recertification marks a pivotal moment for digital identity in the UK. With OneID’s new reusable ID status, comprehensive GPG45 profile certification, and Very High assurance level capabilities, we continue to lead in digital identity verification. Our commitment is to provide fast, secure, and user-friendly identity verification, ensuring users have control over their identity.”

The DIATF comprises essential elements defining technical and operational standards for digital identity providers. These standards encompass identity verification procedures, data security measures, and interoperability requirements.

The Good Practice Guide (GPG) 45 provides government-issued guidance on identity verification, to which OneID is now certified to verify identities for several new GPG45 profiles.

The tools OneID offers enable users to share bank-verified identity data digitally without scanning and uploading sensitive documents, with the goal of reducing the risk of identity theft, according to the company. The company also offers protection against fraud, utilizing bank-based data in a bid to combat deepfakes and other attacks.

