Biometric proof of humanity on blockchain launched by LTO, OpenChat

Blockchain developers have been working on better ways for people to prove their claims either to be a human rather than a bot, or to be a particular human, with biometrics. Proofi by LTO and Blue Biometrics have collaborated to create proof of humanity software to combat bots and prevent fraud in crypto. Meanwhile, OpenChat will soon pilot an identity verification process for decentralized chat rooms. ShareRing has announced its digital ID accreditation in the UK.

Proofi by LTO and Blue announce proof of humanity software

Australian biometrics developer Blue Biometrics and Dutch blockchain network LTO are partnering to create proof of humanity software with the aim of weeding out bots and preventing fraud.

Customers will soon use identiblue by Blue for ID verification and Proofi by LTO to recognize wallets in order to prove that the individual operating a given wallet is human. Identiblue software enables users to capture contactless fingerprint biometrics with their smartphones.

Bots can be used to violate one-per-person rules. The EU’s Markets in Crypto Assets legislation also requires that crypto companies implement effective KYC and fraud prevention.

While identiblue and Proofi are two distinct pieces of software, LTO and Blue will soon release their betas and are considering the development of apps to join the beta.

OpenChat to test proof of humanity through face biometrics

Decentralized chat app OpenChat will pilot a proof of humanity face authentication system, according to The Block. OpenChat, which is based on Dfinity’s Internet Computer blockchain and currently has more than 100,000 users, believes requiring users to prove they are human and only have one account can foster more virtuous discourse on apps.

While proof of humanity is relatively easy to perform, proof of unique humanity is more challenging. Moreover, proof of unique humanity can stop people from token farming or airdrops through multiple accounts.

During the pilot, OpenChat will not require all users to go through the verification process, though this can change in future implementations. Instead of email addresses and usernames, OpenChat uses crypto addresses and NFTs for authentication and monetization.

The announcement follows a prior partnership between OpenChat and decentralized content moderation provider Modclub. The partnership transfers the moderation responsibility from leaders of chat groups to Modclub’s moderators, who get paid in crypto.

ShareRing certified as UK Trusted Digital Identity Services Provider

ShareRing, an Australian self-sovereign identity blockchain company, announced it is now accredited as the UK’s Digital Identities and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF), demonstrating a commitment to integrity, privacy, and reliability of user data. ShareRing can now offer its digital identity authentication and verification for land verification in the UK.

Businesses can manage their digital identity services through a web-based platform, and customers create and manage their reusable digital IDs through the Identifi Me app, giving them control over how their PII is shared.

Identifi Me users submit a video selfie to complete a biometric match against an uploaded identity document to complete identity verification. The company says the video is not stored or sent to any other system or service.

