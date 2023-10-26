1Kosmos Block ID receives UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework certification

Identity proofing and passwordless authentication provider 1Kosmos, announced its BlockID platform has receiveld the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (UKDIATF) certification for all use cases. The certification demonstrates that identity and authentication service providers meet the UK’s security and privacy standards for data protection. Block ID also reduces the risk of fraud for businesses while being user-friendly.

The UKDIATF validates that digital identities are secure, interoperable, and usable across private and public sectors. BlockID fulfills the requirements of the framework’s verification process in which a system requires a user to take a selfie and photo of their ID. Next, it must validate the authenticity of the ID, run checks against the Credit Industry Fraud Avoidance System, credit history, electoral roll, and politically exposed person registry. It then approves the session if the user passes the checks.

“UKDIATF defines standards for organizations providing or using digital identity services to ensure a consistent approach to digital identity verification, minimizing risks associated with identity fraud or misuse,” said 1Kosmos COO Huzefa Olia in a statement.

The Block ID platform has already received the Identity Service Provider and Attribute Service Provider certifications under the framework. 1Kosmos has also already been certified to meet Nist 800-63 rev.3 standards via Kantara, as well as those from FIDO2 and iBeta biometrics.

The newest certification “provides further proof that the BlockID platform meets the most stringent requirements for identity providers around the world, while ensuring user data security and privacy are maintained at the highest levels,” said Olia.

Article Topics

1Kosmos BlockID | biometrics | certification | digital identity | Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF)