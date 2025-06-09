FB pixel

Orchestrating Identity certified for UK digital ID scheme by Kantara

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Orchestrating Identity certified for UK digital ID scheme by Kantara
 

Onboarding and KYC startup Orchestrating Identity has been double-certified by the Kantara Initiative as both an Identity Service Provider (IDSP) and an Orchestration Service Provider (OSP) under the UK’s Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF).

The DIATF is expected to finally receive Royal Assent, the final step in establishing its legal status, in the weeks ahead.

Orchestrating Identity is one of six organizations in the UK to hold both IDSP and OSP accreditations, and says it is the only dual-certified company offering an open, flexible and IDSP-agnostic orchestration platform. The company is also the first accredited for orchestration in the UK by Kantara.

“Their approach to open-orchestration has the potential to change the way the benefits of trusted identity verification is applied across a wide range of services,” says Kantara Initiative ED Kay Chopard in the announcement.

Digital identity orchestration services were identified as a key market opportunity in a blog post by the UK’s Government Digital Service published in response to fears that the Gov.uk digital wallet could unfairly compete with private sector options.

“Trust and Identity Orchestration — what we call TIDO services — bring much needed confidence for consumers and organisations when transacting digitally,” Orchestrating Identity Strategic Advisor David Rennie says.

“The dual certification under the UK’s Trust Framework as both an Identity Service Provider (IDSP) and Orchestration Service Provider (OSP) allow us to bring internationally recognised, government-grade identity technologies to the commercial market through our partnership with Idemia Smart Identity.”

Orchestrating Identity states that its platform provides interoperability with digital identity initiatives outside the UK, based on international identity standards.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

2025 is the year of adaptive fraud prevention, say experts

In horror movie terms, fraud is a shapeshifting monster. In the era of easily accessible generative AI tools, fraud morphs…

 

Biometric PAD testing reaches record numbers

Tests to confirm compliance with the international standard for biometric presentation attack detection have increased in number in recent years,…

 

ICE advances sole source deal with Palantir for new surveillance backbone

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is preparing to move forward with a sole-source contract to Palantir Technologies for the…

 

Au10tix launches authenticity check tool for non-ID documents

Au10tix has launched a new capability to its identity verification product suite to detect forged, altered or synthetic non-ID documents…

 

Sri Lanka to work on digital ID sandbox after SL-UDI RFP by India

The Government of India can release a request for proposals, by the Inter-Government Memorandum of Understanding for the Sri Lanka…

 

Guinea-Bissau deploys efforts to digitize birth registration, national ID systems

Considerable efforts are underway to ensure the complete digitization, integration and modernization of the civil registration and national ID systems…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events