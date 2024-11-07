Kantara wants comment on privacy recommendations for mobile credentials

Kantara Initiative is seeking comment on a new report focused on mobile identity credentials and individual privacy.

The U.S.-headquartered nonprofit, which advocates for trustworthy use of digital ID and personal data, is initiating a review and comment period on the new draft.

The draft is the PEMC-group-approved “Recommendations for Privacy Enhancing Mobile Credentials,” for which Kantara is soliciting public comment and intellectual property review.

The scope of the report is focused on “establishing the requirements for respecting the privacy of individuals using mobile identity credentials,” like mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs). The editors for the report are Hannah Sutor, Christopher Williams and John Wunderlich.

The report recommends requirements that verifiers obtain consent from credential holders before processing their personal information, and making verifiers responsible for establishing the context of that consent. It makes recommendations for the release of only selected data, verifier transparency, data security, and limitations to data collection and retention.

The PEMC group also suggests organizations should be responsible for the accuracy and quality of the data they hold, and makes recommendations for how to ensure organizational responsibility.

The comment period opened on October 10, and closes November 23 at 15:00 U.S. Eastern Time. Those wishing to comment can use Kantara’s comment form here. Alternatively, comments can be emailed. More information on the draft and how to comment can be found here.

Last month Kantara Initiative advocated that the development of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) must prioritize inclusion by design and access by default in its “Digital Identifier Inclusion” report.

