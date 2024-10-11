Apple patent filing aims for reuse of digital ID without sacrificing privacy

A patent filing from Apple for ensuring a presented reusable digital ID belongs to the person holding it via selfie biometrics has been published in America.

Apple’s patent application for a method of “Issuance of a digital presentable user identity,” published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Organization, describes the use of a “self-portrait photograph” to generate “a verified data package.” The selfie is sent to a server to perform a biometric match against photo ID, rather than being matched with Face ID.

The identity document which furnishes the reference image can be captured with a photograph, but the user can also scan its machine-readable zone (MRZ) or NFC chip with their device, the filing says. The inventors refer explicitly to the use of mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) and biometric passports as ID documents in multiple sections of the filing.

The “verified data package” is cryptographically signed by the server and then transmitted back to the user’s device for use.

“The application can store the verified data package on the device and the verified data package can be reused each time the user is requested to verify their identity,” the inventors write.

The biometrically verified data package is transmitted to a second application, operated by the relying party, which can then confirm the identity or privilege claim without storing the user’s biometrics or ID document.

This method could address some of the concerns around relying parties trusting device-holders in remote transactions without storing a trove of personal information. It could also help alleviate concerns around people handing their smartphones to police so their mDLs or other credentials can be read.

Apple users can store digital driver’s licenses and state-issued digital IDs from California, Hawaii, Ohio, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia and Maryland in their i-device’s native digital wallet. Montana, New Mexico and West Virginia have each indicated that Apple Wallet will support their IDs as well.

Apple | biometrics | digital ID | mDL (mobile driver's license) | patents | reusable identity | selfie biometrics