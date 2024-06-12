Cryptomathic is Belgium’s digital wallet mobile app security provider

Tech from Cryptomathic has been deployed in Belgium’s digital identity wallet, one of the first to go live in the new era of digital ID. A press release says the Federal Government of Belgium has launched MyGov.be, a single app providing access to a wide range of digital public services, information and official documents, in line with the European Digital Identity Framework Regulation, eIDAS 2.0.

Cryptomathic’s Mobile App Security Core (MASC) powers the app developed in partnership with the Belgian Federal Public Service Policy and Support (BOSA). Per the release, MASC is a “tamper-proof security software development kit (SDK) comprising multiple layers of mutually-reinforcing mobile app security components, including secure communication through device binding.”

“MASC doesn’t just provide a wrap-around shield, or a security add-on,” says Guillaume Forget, EVP of eSignatures and mobile security at Cryptomathic. “It provides true in-app security that frustrated hackers have described as “watertight.” Belgium has set the standard for other EU states by implementing security and privacy protections of the highest order, also ensuring that even the state cannot access the information on citizens’ phones without user acceptance.”

The app will eventually be able to house a wide range of identity cards, ID documents, driving licenses and certificates, with new updates added over time. Belgian citizens can download the app via all major app stores.

Article Topics

Belgium | biometrics | Cryptomathic | cybersecurity | digital ID | digital wallets | eIDAS | mobile app