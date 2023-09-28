Curaçao and US enlist biometrics for pre-flight digital IDs and streamlined border-crossing programs

Crossing the border at Curaçao and the U.S. is about to get easier for some, thanks to biometric-backed digital ID programs.

Curaçao announces pre-flight digital ID verification

The government of Curaçao, in conjunction with Curaçao Airport Holding, has announced that it has selected Airside, a privacy-based digital identity-sharing provider, and Vision-Box, a biometric-based travel technology company, to create the world’s first mobile-based, pre-enrollment border crossing system.

By connecting travelers and the government ahead of time, this innovation will allow travelers to deliver their verified information before they cross the border. The new process is poised to cut transaction times by more than half and increase traveler volume capacity while using biometrics for traveler data privacy.

“This initiative demonstrates the dedication of Curaçao to adopting cutting-edge solutions to provide a secure and seamless experience for all travelers passing through our borders,” stated Curaçao’s Minister of Justice, Shalten Hato.

“This collaboration between all stakeholders represents a significant advancement in the digital age of travel and innovative border control processes whereby a balance is realized between the country’s security and passenger’s privacy,” Priscilla Duin-Circkens, chief strategy officer at Curaçao Airport Holding, stated.

Airside’s technology is trusted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the world’s largest airlines. It follows ISO/IEC 18013-5 and ICAO Digital Travel Credential (DTC) standards for airport security and border control pre-registration. The Airside app enables the traveler to initiate the verification and sharing of their electronic travel documents, including biographic and biometric data, allowing the country’s immigration services to use a risk-based approach to anticipate and determine physical border crossings, starting with departures by U.S., E.U., and Canadian passport holders.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announces new Global Entry mobile app

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced a new Global Entry mobile application that will enhance travel security and efficiency for the more than 12 million Global Entry members. The new app is now available for trusted travelers enrolled in Global Entry to complete their arrival processing instead of waiting in line to use a portal at the border.

With the new app, travelers take a selfie, which will be compared to a photo gallery to verify their identity through facial biometrics. After the photo has been submitted, the traveler will receive a receipt on the app. Once the traveler arrives at the primary inspection area, they can bypass the Global Entry portals and go directly to the CBP officers to efficiently process their entry into the United States by showing their mobile receipt.

The Global Entry mobile application will initially be available for use by travelers arriving at seven airports: Seattle Tacoma International, Los Angeles International, Miami International, Orlando International, Washington Dulles International, Pittsburgh International, and George Bush Intercontinental. CBP plans to evaluate and expand the use of the app at other airports.

Global Entry is one of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Trusted Traveler Programs and is used at land, air and sea points of entry into the United States. All applicants undergo rigorous and recurring background checks and an in-person interview before initial enrollment. To maintain Global Entry members as low-risk travelers, any violation of the program’s terms and conditions will result in appropriate enforcement action and termination of the traveler’s membership privileges.

The new mobile app is free and available for download from both Google Play and Apple app stores.

Article Topics

airports | Airside Mobile | biometrics | contactless biometrics | digital ID | face biometrics | Vision-Box