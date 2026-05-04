FB pixel

Hopae launches eIDAS 2.0, AMLR onboarding readiness tool

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  Trade Notes
Hopae launches eIDAS 2.0, AMLR onboarding readiness tool
 

Hopae has launched a free self-assessment tool to help financial institutions offering customer onboarding and identity verification to evaluate their readiness for the EU’s eIDAS 2.0 and the Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR).

The tool asks users six questions and returns a compliance readiness score on a scale of 0 to 100 in just two minutes. Companies can receive an action plan and an estimate of potential conversion uplift based on the institution’s customer drop-off rate, according to the digital identity infrastructure firm.

The release comes as financial firms face tightening deadlines around the two major regulatory frameworks. Both require banks, payment institutions, telecoms and insurers to update their customer verification procedures by the end of 2027.

The eIDAS 2.0 introduces the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet which must be accepted by companies especially in banking, telecom, and digital platforms, for KYC and onboarding by late 2027.

The AMLR, on the other hand, introduces a harmonized approach to preventing money laundering and terrorist financing across EU member states, including defining which identification methods can financial institutions use. Among them are three methods which must meet substantial or high assurance levels as defined by EU technical standards: the EUDI Wallets, electronic identification (eID) systems and Qualified Trust Services.

The regulation is due to come into force on July 10th, 2027.

Last year, South Korean Hopae announced a strategic expansion into the EU, earmarking €5M (US$5.7 million) to strengthen its presence on the continent. Hopae’s main pitch is building an intermediary platform that can help unify different electronic identity (eID) and digital ID wallet schemes

The company has so far made deals with partners such as biometric authentication firm 1Kosmos and Luxembourg-based consultancy Datai.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Google Wallet supports Aadhaar verifiable credentials in India

Google has added support for Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials in India, allowing users to store and present their digital Aadhaar ID…

 

India scales farmer ID system for payments with KPMG support

The India office of influential accounting firm KPMG has explained how it supported the advancement of the country’s Digital Agriculture…

 

Digital ID systems fail migrants due to policy gaps, Caribou finds

A new report by research organization Caribou has warned that digital ID systems around the world have continued to deepen…

 

Certainty vs flexibility – does the UK need a Biometric Surveillance Act?

By Professor Fraser Sampson, former UK Biometrics & Surveillance Camera Commissioner Last week London became a city of two tales. Two…

 

TestMu AI releases testing tool for agent-produced code

TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest) has launched Kane CLI, “a new browser automation tool that runs directly from the terminal,” and…

 

Travel biometrics making new connections

Airport biometrics projects and companies are breaking new ground and intersecting with other industry trends, from digital wallets to biometric…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events