Hopae gets OpenID Connect certified, will lead sessions at IIW

Hopae has announced that its eID orchestration platform, Hopae Connect, has received OpenID Connect (OIDC) certification, confirming its technical interoperability and alignment with international standards for digital identity.

Hopae Connect is built to facilitate secure, standards-based interactions between relying parties, both public and private identity providers, and wallet holders. The platform enables organizations to verify user identities through existing electronic ID schemes or wallet-based credentials, supporting a wide range of digital trust use cases.

The OIDC certification bolsters Hopae’s position as an intermediary in the digital identity ecosystem, a position that requires a fair degree of trust and neutrality. It also prepares the company for integration with the forthcoming European Digital Identity Wallet (EUDIW), for which it aims to become the first intermediary platform, and ensures alignment with the EU’s Architecture and Reference Framework (ARF).

Hopae will be at the Internet Identity Workshop (IIW) Fall 2025, held at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California from October 21 to 23. The company will lead three sessions focused on cross-border interoperability, privacy-preserving standards, and real-time identity verification.

In its first session, Hopae will present its role in developing the Korean Architecture Reference Framework (K-ARF), South Korea’s first open-source digital identity framework designed for interoperability across borders. The session, led by Jinyoung Jun, Head of Government Relations at Hopae, will explore how K-ARF builds on Europe’s Architecture and Reference Framework (ARF) and adapts it to Asia’s regulatory and technological landscape.

Developed in collaboration with the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) and the Financial Security Institute (FSEC), and funded by the Ministry of Science and ICT, K-ARF aims to support scalable, government-backed identity systems that align with global standards such as eIDAS 2.0.

The framework is intended to simplify access to everyday services such as banking, telecom, and e-commerce for citizens and foreign nationals alike. If adopted widely, K-ARF could allow, for example, a French student in Korea to use their national digital ID to open a bank account or activate a mobile phone line.

Hopae’s second session, led by Head of Research Lukas Han, will focus on privacy in digital identity systems. The presentation will detail how selective disclosure via SD-JWT can be combined with zero-knowledge proof protocols like Longfellow-ZK to enhance privacy and compliance. As identity networks scale, Hopae argues that privacy is essential to building trust and meeting cross-border regulatory requirements.

The third session, co-led by Lukas Han and Bart van der Geest, Head of Compliance at Hopae, will feature a live demonstration of Hopae Connect. The platform allows relying parties to instantly verify user identities issued by public or private eID providers. Hopae Connect is supposed to simplify integration across multiple identity sources, enabling services such as eSignatures, banking, and mobility platforms to onboard users securely and in minutes.

