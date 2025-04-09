Trustd certified under UK Digital Identity Framework

Trustd, a digital identity platform for the global supply chain, has become the first in transport and logistics to become certified as an Identity Service Provider under the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework.

The UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) is an initiative by the UK government to create a secure and interoperable system for digital identity verification. The primary aim of the DIATF is to streamline and enhance the process of verifying individuals’ identities online while building trust among users, businesses, and service providers.

The platform’s Secure Collect technology uses biometric identity verification and location matching to confirm authorised freight collection at every touchpoint, providing visibility throughout the logistics journey.

The certification means its technology can be used for identity proofing and verification, authentication, federation across digital ecosystems.

Trustd says its platform is used by almost 10,000 transport and logistics businesses in the UK. Logistics companies use Trustd to check the “right to work” of any supplier or contractor while suppliers and contractors can use Trustd to maintain their business profiles.

