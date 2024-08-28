Sumsub first vendor to be awarded new Global Digital Identity Certification

Sumsub has become the first identity verification provider to complete the pilot of the new Global Digital Identity Certification (GDIC) offered by AVID Certification Services Ltd. A release says the certification is based on the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) internationally recognised ISO/IEC 29115 standard, which “provides a comprehensive framework for secure and standardized digital identity verification.”

Specifically, the guidance addresses – in a time of rampant AI-assisted deepfake fraud –“the requirement to identify and verify customers’ identities using ‘reliable, independent’ source documents, data or information. In the digital ID context, the requirement that digital ‘source documents, data or information’ must be ‘reliable, independent’ means that the digital ID system used to conduct customer due diligence relies upon technology, adequate governance, processes and procedures that provide appropriate levels of confidence that the system produces accurate results.”

Furthermore, the Guidance “clarifies that non-face-to-face customer-identification and transactions that rely on reliable, independent digital ID systems with appropriate risk mitigation measures in place, may present a standard level of risk, and may even be lower-risk.”

Indeed, digital ID verification conducted with the appropriate privacy and risk safeguards might be a better option than an in-person identity verification.

The GDIC promises strict security protocols to protect personal data and prevent identity theft, “ensuring consistent and reliable identity verification through comprehensive digital identity management, encompassing authentication, identity proofing, and security measures.”

It facilitates interoperability across systems and sectors, with potential use cases in finance, healthcare and government.

AVID Certification Services is among a number of contractors that have applied to become one of four certification bodies to be recognized by the UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology as an approved digital identity trust provider. The final four selected firms will use the UK digital ID and attributes trust framework, or UK DIATF, as a rubric. A core goal of the program is to provide digital ID firms with a choice of conformity assessment bodies working to the ISO/IEC 17065 standard.

Sumsub, meanwhile, has been upping its certification game of late. Late in July, the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) recognized the London-based firm for digital ID certifications covering video identification, electronic identification (eID), electronic signatures, auto identification and KYB. The ETSI standards that Sumsub has met include EN 319 401, EN 319 411-1, EN 319 411-2, and TS 119 461.

